DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,206 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.14. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

