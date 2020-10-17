Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Major Shareholder Mark A. Graber Buys 26,670 Shares

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY) major shareholder Mark A. Graber acquired 26,670 shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $15,735.30. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Destiny Media Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.16.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

