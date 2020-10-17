Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg Sells 63,653 Shares

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares in the company, valued at $15,743,666.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. Dell’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dell by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Dell by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Dell by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

