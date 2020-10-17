Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Stock Price Up 11.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) traded up 11.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.39. 1,877,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 617,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 45.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 23,760 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $177,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 50,800 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $425,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,011.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 451,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 14.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $305.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

