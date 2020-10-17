Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Data I/O stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 2.45% of Data I/O worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $3.86 on Friday. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

