Daniel H. Walker Sells 11,100 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $470,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,436,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PNTG opened at $38.66 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.