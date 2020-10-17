Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
