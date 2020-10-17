Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Daimler has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

