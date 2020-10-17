CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 487,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

CCI opened at $166.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.10. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.