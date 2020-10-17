Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $54.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price lifted by B. Riley Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CROX opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Crocs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

