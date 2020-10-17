Critical Survey: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NASDAQ:FAZ)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSE:FAZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 3.32 $30.84 million $1.52 7.13 Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares.

Volatility & Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a beta of -2.52, indicating that its stock price is 352% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 27.50% 9.08% 4.66% Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 2 3 0 2.60 Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus target price of $11.90, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

THE FINANCIAL BEAR 3X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Financial Index.

