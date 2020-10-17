Critical Review: Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and (STZ.B) (OTCMKTS:STZ.B)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (STZ.B) has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Home Bistro and (STZ.B)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55% (STZ.B) 0.62% 15.10% 6.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Bistro and (STZ.B), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A (STZ.B) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bistro and (STZ.B)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $10,000.00 2,207.48 -$1.17 million N/A N/A (STZ.B) $9.11 billion 3.95 -$11.80 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than (STZ.B).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of (STZ.B) shares are held by institutional investors. 96.8% of (STZ.B) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

(STZ.B) beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bistro

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About (STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Drylands, SIMI, Charles Smith, Auros, Kim Crawford, Spoken Barrel, Prisoner, Champagne Palmer & Co, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Cooper & Thief, Mount Veeder, Schrader, Crafters Union, Nobilo, CuvÃ©e Sauvage, and Ruffino; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, SVEDKA, The Real McCoy brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

