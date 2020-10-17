Critical Contrast: MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) versus Its Peers

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ: MNSB) is one of 303 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MainStreet Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 15.44% 7.26% 0.73% MainStreet Bancshares Competitors 18.29% 9.05% 0.99%

48.2% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $63.67 million $13.95 million 8.11 MainStreet Bancshares Competitors $1.43 billion $251.54 million 9.47

MainStreet Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MainStreet Bancshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A MainStreet Bancshares Competitors 4771 10152 6788 426 2.13

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 17.54%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares competitors beat MainStreet Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising car loans, term loans, credit cards, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides payment service and deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet account access, internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of seven branches located in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Clarendon, and Leesburg, Virginia, and one in branch in Washington, the District of Columbia; and provides automated teller machine transaction services at approximately 55,000 locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

