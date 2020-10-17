Critical Contrast: BCE (NYSE:BCE) vs. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NYSE:LSXMB)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 2 6 0 0 1.75

BCE has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.77%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and BCE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $7.79 billion 1.61 N/A N/A N/A BCE $18.06 billion 2.13 $2.40 billion $2.64 16.14

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A BCE 10.75% 16.56% 4.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BCE beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services. It also provides various 4G LTE and LTE-A smartphones and tablets, mobile Internet hubs and sticks, and mobile Wi-Fi devices, as well as smartwatches, Bell connected cars, trackers, smart homes, lifestyle products, and virtual reality products. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. It also provides home security, monitoring, and automation services; and satellite TV and connectivity services. In addition, this segment offers local exchange carrier and telecommunications services; sells wireline-related products; and buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services, sports and other event production, and broadcasting services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 33 specialty and Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

