Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the September 15th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,607,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 485,301 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 60,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.