CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 6,079 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

BAC stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

