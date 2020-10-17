CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after buying an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

NYSE KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

