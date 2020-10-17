CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 135.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

ABBV stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.