CRA Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securiti cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

