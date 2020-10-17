Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.01

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 9505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

COWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Cowen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $545.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter worth about $268,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Cowen by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter worth about $4,571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 29.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 303,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.