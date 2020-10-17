Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.12

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 15109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

CVET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.55.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Covetrus by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covetrus by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Covetrus by 1,007.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

