Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $140,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CSFB raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

COST stock opened at $381.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

