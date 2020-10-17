Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 609,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 810,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

CMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costamare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costamare by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 76.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Costamare by 40.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

