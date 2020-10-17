COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

