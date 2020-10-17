Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,887 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

