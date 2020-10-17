Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 93,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

PFE stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

