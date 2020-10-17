Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $288.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

