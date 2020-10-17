Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,881,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,604,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $259,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

CSCO opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

