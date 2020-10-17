Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 950.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 143,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,505,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

AMGN opened at $235.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

