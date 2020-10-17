Contrasting SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SMC and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SMC has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $4.84 billion 7.70 $1.02 billion $0.76 36.37 Bank Hapoalim B.M. $4.44 billion 1.77 $501.89 million $1.59 18.48

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Hapoalim B.M.. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 21.01% 8.91% 7.98% Bank Hapoalim B.M. 3.08% 1.32% 0.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMC beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; and credit cards services. Further, it provides payment products; and asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, brokerage services, and other activities. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 215 branches, 634 external and 140 internal automatic teller machines, 179 external and 237 internal check-deposit machines, 38 information stations, 322 self-service stations, and 114 Night Safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

