ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Down 28.0% in September

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 577,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the September 15th total of 802,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConforMIS by 250.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in ConforMIS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ConforMIS by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.80. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 189.07% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. Research analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

