Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Receives $19.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.56.

CGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Compugen from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.76. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,471,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 432,356 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 198,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

