Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

NYSE CODI opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.24. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $359,255.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,402.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,631 shares of company stock worth $935,976 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.