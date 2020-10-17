Comparing Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (OTCMKTS:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) and Metro One Development (OTCMKTS:MTRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Metro One Development’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise $29.14 billion 0.42 $1.05 billion $1.77 5.36 Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Development.

Volatility & Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Development has a beta of -110.7, indicating that its share price is 11,170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Metro One Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise N/A 11.51% 3.55% Metro One Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Metro One Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise 2 13 5 0 2.15 Metro One Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $12.36, suggesting a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Metro One Development.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Metro One Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP. It also provides mobility and Internet of Things solutions under the Aruba brand, which include wired and wireless local area network products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, routers, and sensors; software products, such as cloud-based management, network management, network access control, analytics and assurance, and location services; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models for the intelligent edge portfolio of products. In addition, the company offers various flexible investment solutions, which comprise leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate unique technology deployment models and the acquisition of complete IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others. Further, it invests in communications and media solutions, Hewlett Packard labs, and various business incubation projects. The company serves commercial and large enterprise groups, including business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Metro One Development

Metro One Development, Inc. operates as an interactive media display development company in Canada. It specializes in touchless, gestureÂ-hand, and body motion enabled software solutions that provide a new way of interfacing with consumers. The company was formerly known as On the Go Healthcare, Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Development, Inc. in April 2008. Metro One Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

