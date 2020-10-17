Comparing Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) & Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:TSM)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 11.87% 15.62% 11.06% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 36.96% 27.42% 19.68%

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 2.18 $301.45 million $3.47 12.59 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $34.63 billion 12.98 $11.83 billion $2.15 40.33

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Dialog Semiconductor. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 7 0 2.70 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1 0 6 0 2.71

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 53.86%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Dialog Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

