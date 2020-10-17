CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Sells $554,295.06 in Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Brian Carolan sold 213 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $9,005.64.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.66 and a beta of 0.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CommVault Systems by 40.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth $272,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.