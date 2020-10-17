Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Up 6%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 1,078,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,301,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

The firm has a market cap of $608.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

