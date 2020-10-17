Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Community Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,525.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,436.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

