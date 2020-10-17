Community Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.