Community Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Community Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

