Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

