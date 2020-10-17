Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.55. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, VP Lee Bagwell purchased 2,597 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,904.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Meagan M. Mowry purchased 3,245 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $35,954.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,954.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,442 shares of company stock valued at $82,524. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth $141,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 35.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

