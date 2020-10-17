Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

CFX opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. Colfax has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -452.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

