Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret Sells 6,144 Shares

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 207.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

