Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stake Lessened by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 81,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 858,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $1,392,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

