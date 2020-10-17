Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on CBGPY shares. Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $45.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

