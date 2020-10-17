ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRGE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter worth about $369,000.

LRGE stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24.

