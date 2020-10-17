Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.13% of Citrix Systems worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.6% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 46.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,912 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at $49,028,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,605 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $220,559.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,859,181.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $138.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

