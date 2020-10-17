Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) released its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.