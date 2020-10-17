Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Director Sells $49,828.90 in Stock

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 71,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 60,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 144,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.