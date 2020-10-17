Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after buying an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after buying an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 183,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

